Transcript for Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’

Meantime, president trump igniting a new firestorm tonight with an angry tweeting a the impeachment inquiry, calling himself a victim of a, quote, lynching. There is fierce reaction tonight from Democrats and Republicans, and all of it comes amild another late headline today, a new book about to be published by anonymous senior administration official. The same one who wrote an op-ed last year about, quote, the resistance inside the trump administration. It infuhr rated the president then. And here's ABC's Jonathan Karl now. Reporter: Hs called it which hunt, a coup, a fraud and a scam. But today, president trump used a new epithet to describe the impeachment inquiry, and one with violent racial overtones. He called it a "Lynching." Every time his back is against the wall, he throws out a racial bomb. But how dare he compare our constitutional obligation for oversight to a hate crime. Reporter: Lynching has long described the racist murders of African-Americans by hanging. There have more than 4,000 documented lynchings since the end of the civil war. But Republican senator Lindsey graham jumped to the president's defense. This is a lynching, in every sense. This is un-american. Reporter: Tim Scott, the senate's only African-American Republican, said he didn't think the president's use of the term was racially charged, but -- I get his absolute rejection of the process. I wouldn't use the word lynching. Reporter: And listen to what senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell told our Mary Is that how you would characterize this inquiry, as a lynching? Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching. That was an unfortunate choice of words. Jon Karl with us live at the white house tonight. And jond, as we also mentioned there, there's news tonight about this administration official who wrote that unanimous op-ed in "The New York Times" describing, quote, resistance within the trump administration now that person's writing a book? Reporter: Yes, it was announced by the publisher 12 books today that anonymous, who remains anonymous, will have a book out next month, it's called "A warning." As you recall, it described that quite resistance within the trump administration and said, quote, I work for the president, but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to this wart parts of his agenda. David, the article said Americans should know there are adults in the room. All right, Jon Karl tonight. Thank you. We're also following

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.