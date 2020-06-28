Trump campaign postpones VP rallies in Arizona, Florida

More
The shift comes one day after Vice President Mike Pence was pressed about President Donald Trump holding rallies in states with high rates of COVID-19.
2:51 | 06/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump campaign postpones VP rallies in Arizona, Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"The shift comes one day after Vice President Mike Pence was pressed about President Donald Trump holding rallies in states with high rates of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71495283","title":"Trump campaign postpones VP rallies in Arizona, Florida","url":"/WNT/video/trump-campaign-postpones-vp-rallies-arizona-florida-71495283"}