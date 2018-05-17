Trump: 'Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of'

More
The president said the North Korean leader would get "protections that will be very strong."
3:16 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55246203,"title":"Trump: 'Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of'","duration":"3:16","description":"The president said the North Korean leader would get \"protections that will be very strong.\"","url":"/WNT/video/trump-changed-north-korea-55246203","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.