Trump continues to attempt to overturn election

More
The president considered appointing conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as special counsel before aides talked him out of it.
2:03 | 12/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump continues to attempt to overturn election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"The president considered appointing conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as special counsel before aides talked him out of it. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74834504","title":"Trump continues to attempt to overturn election","url":"/WNT/video/trump-continues-attempt-overturn-election-74834504"}