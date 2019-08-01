Trump: 'We have a crisis at the border. ... It's crazy'

More
The number of people crossing the Mexico border illegally has plunged in the last two decades
2:05 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'We have a crisis at the border. ... It's crazy'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60244007,"title":"Trump: 'We have a crisis at the border. ... It's crazy'","duration":"2:05","description":"The number of people crossing the Mexico border illegally has plunged in the last two decades","url":"/WNT/video/trump-crisis-border-crazy-60244007","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.