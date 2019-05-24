Transcript for Trump defends war of words with Pelosi: 'She made horrible statements'

We head to capitol hill with the war of words with the pump and Nancy pel lose sit. What the president said when Jon Karl asked him about the personal attacks. Reporter: Before taking off on a trip to Japan, president trump defended his increasingly personal war of words with Nancy Pelosi. Mr. President, what do you want to accomplish with your personal attacks on the speaker? You're saying she's lost it, you're saying she's -- Excuse me. This just shows how fake you and the news are. Reporter: You haven't personally attacked the speaker? When you say -- when you say a personal attack. Did you hear what she said about me long before I went after her? Did you hear? Reporter: Yes, I did. She attacked you as well. She made horrible statements. She knows they are not true. She made -- she said terrible things, so I just responded in Reporter: There's no question, the speaker's attacks on the president have become personal too -- it was her accusation that the president is engaged in a cover-up that prompted him to walk out of their planned white house meeting earlier this week and Pelosi to then imply the president was out of control. I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country. Reporter: The spiral downward continued today. Look, you think Nancy is the same as she was? She's not. Maybe we can all say that. Reporter: What do you mean by that? I think -- I think -- frankly, I think right now we are -- I'm only speaking for myself. Reporter: Late last night the president even tweeted an mash up of clips of a recent Pelosi press conference to give the false impression she spent the whole thing stammering through her words. And amidst all this, the president today also insisted he can still work with speaker Pelosi. I can work with the speaker. Sure, I can work with her. Jonathan Karl joins us froms thes the white house. We are getting clarity tonight? The president says he approved a order for 1500 additional troops to the middle East for what he called protection. The Pentagon leader explained the modest increase in U.S. Troop levels is designed to protect U.S. Assets in the region, Tom, from what they see as an creasing threat. Jonathan Karl, thank you. Next, the Russian shall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.