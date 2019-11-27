Trump says he didn’t direct Giuliani to work with Ukraine

More
President Trump suggested in an interview with Bill O’Reilly he didn't really know what his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine.
2:20 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says he didn’t direct Giuliani to work with Ukraine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"President Trump suggested in an interview with Bill O’Reilly he didn't really know what his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67331275","title":"Trump says he didn’t direct Giuliani to work with Ukraine","url":"/WNT/video/trump-didnt-direct-giuliani-work-ukraine-67331275"}