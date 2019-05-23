Transcript for Trump dismisses need for more US troops in the Middle East

Next, to the growing tensions with Iran. President trump was briefed late today about those Pentagon plans for thousands of troops that could be sent to the Middle East to meet the threat from Iran, according to the administration. Just minutes before that briefing, the president was asked if he's going to send more troops, and he said, "I would if we need them, I don't think we're going to need them." So, let's get right back to our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz on this tonight. And the bottom line, what are your sources telling you? Are more sources expected in the region? Reporter: The president made his comments before he had been briefed by Pentagon officials, and it is awfully hard for a commander in chief to turn down recommendations from his military commanders. If they are asking for force protection for their troops, and that is what officials say this is all about, telling us that under discussion are more air and missile defenses, possibly more ships and reconnaissance planes. All, they say, to protect American forces and interests in the region. But David, in the end, it will, of course, be up to the president. Still unclear tonight. All right, Martha, thank you. There is a sweeping new

