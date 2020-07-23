Trump faces criticism for possible involvement in British Open

More
Questions have been raised about whether the president pressured the U.K. to move the famed golf tournament to his resort in Turnberry, Scotland.
1:50 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump faces criticism for possible involvement in British Open

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Questions have been raised about whether the president pressured the U.K. to move the famed golf tournament to his resort in Turnberry, Scotland. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71929222","title":"Trump faces criticism for possible involvement in British Open","url":"/WNT/video/trump-faces-criticism-involvement-british-open-71929222"}