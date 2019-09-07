Transcript for Trump says he had 'falling out' with Jeffery Epstein 'a long time ago'

Now to the growing firestorm surrounding multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein tonight. Arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Girls allegedly as young as 14. Federal agents using a crow bar to break into his home, carrying out evidence. Right here tonight, we have new reporting on what was found inside. And this evening, president trump is asked about Epstein a man he once socialized with, and his labor secretary, who was the prosecutor on the Epstein case so many years ago. Tom llamas again tonight. Reporter: Tonight -- new video of federal agents storming into Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Officials now examining what they allegedly found inside. Hundreds of photos, some of what seem to be underage girled naked. And inside of a locked safe, contact discs, one allegedly labeled "Young miscellaneous nudes one." The disgraced financier remains in jail charged with sex trafficking, accused of sexually abusing underage girls, some as young as 14. At one time, the well-connected megamillionaire drew praise from president trump. Back in 2002, before allegations surfaced, trump saying he was, quote, "A terrific guy," going on to say, "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do. And many of them are on the younger side." Today, president trump pressed to answer questions about Epstein. He was a fixture in palm beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn't a fan. A long time ago. I'd say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. Reporter: And president Clinton once said Epstein "Is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist." Clinton's office now saying he "Knows nothing about the terrible crimes" and that "In 2002 and 2003, president Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane." And that "He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade." Now you an increase scrutiny into the president's lay door secretary, Alex Acosta, for his role in granting Epstein immunity years ago when he was U.S. Attorney in the southern district of Florida. I plead guilty to solicitation of prostitution. Reporter: The wealthy money manager serving just 13 months in county jail, registering as a sex offender. The secret agreement also halted a federal grand jury investigation. And tonight, growing calls on Acosta to resign. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and others saying he must step down. If he refuses to resign, president trump should fire him. Reporter: The president standing by Acosta. I feel very badly actually for secretary Acosta, because I've known him as somebody who works so hard and has done such a good job. But we're going to be looking at it and looking at it very closely. Reporter: And earlier, secretary Acosta responding, tweeting this, "The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that New York prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new And Tom llamas with us live tonight. Secretary Acosta's critics saying there was a lot of evidence 11 years ago when that plea deal was reached. Any early today tonight how much new evidence there is? Reporter: Well, David, new York prosecutors say they have new victims and new witnesses. As we just reported in our report, they seized photos of women, many that seem to be underage, along with those compact discs. But David, as you mentioned, critics of secretary Acosta say when he was U.S. Attorney, they had mounting evidence, they had several victims, several witnesses, yet they chose not to indict. David? Tom llamas outside the manage raided 24 hours ago. Tom, thank you.

