Transcript for Trump: Fate of looming Friday shutdown 'up to the Democrats'

next to dueling rallies tonight. President trump versus a man who might soon be running against him, be toe O'rourke. All of this over the border wall, and could this debate shut down the government again in a matter of days? ABC senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is in El Paso, Texas, tonight with the president. Reporter: President trump tonight heading to the border, asked if the government will shut down on Friday, he says, it's up to the Democrats. We're up against people that want to allow criminals into our society. Now, you explain that one. Reporter: Lawmakers are now at an impasse. Democrats want to limit the number of undocumented immigrants detained by I.C.E., saying the focus should be on hardened criminals. Republicans say that would handcuff the agency. And no agreement yet on the president's border wall. Tonight, he's hoping to make an example out of El Paso, Texas. The border city of el pad sew, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime. Now, immediately upon its building, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of the safest cities. Reporter: But it's not true. El Paso has never been one of the most dangerous cities in the country. It had a low crime rate well before its border fence went up. Dee Margo is El Paso's major, a Republican. We are the safest city in the nation, according to FBI statistics, but it's not as a result of the border fence. Reporter: What is message from El Paso to president trump? We need to control our borders, but there are other ways to do it, besides just focusing on that single physical barrier. Reporter: Joining in the opposition, former congressman and potential 2020 rival, el Paso native Beto O'rourke. We will meet lies and hate with the truth. Reporter: He's headlining an anti-Trump wally tonight, the same time as the president's, about a half mile away. All right, Cecilia Vega joining us live tonight from el Paso, Texas, and clock, of course, is kicking until yet another possible government shutdown. The 800,000 American workers tonight, wonder egg, is this going to happen, all over again. The white house of staff was asked is a shutdown off the table, he said, the answer is no. So, the bottom line tonight, Cecilia, what are you learning from your sources? Where do things stand? Reporter: Well, David, perhaps a sign of some progress, those negotiators now say they are working in good faith on both sides to try to reach a deal. They're going to be working into evening, but there is still no agreement on money for border security. But David, that is not going to stop the president from trying to sell that border wall here tonight. David? Cecilia, thank you.

