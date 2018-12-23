Transcript for Trump foregoing his trip to Mar-a-Lago with the government in partial shutdown

Here at home and chaos in the capital just in time for Christmas present from forgoing his trip to moral law go with the federal government now when partial shut down. And no end in sight. After failing to strike a deal that included money for a border wall at the same time president from far and up a tweet that revealed. Outgoing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be gone by the end of the year and earlier exit sources say which grew out of mounting annoyance with the Mattis resignation. It is tumultuous end to 2018 with Democrats -- to take control the house next month. ABC's chair Paul Mary simple White House tonight. Two night. No end in sight for the government shutdown deadlock lawmakers leaving town until after Christmas the president's new acting chief of staff saying it could drag on into the new year this is what Washington looks like we have a president to. Refuses to sort of go along to get along in behind closed door negotiations the White House backing down from its original demand a five billion dollars for the president's border wall but Chuck Schumer actually lowering his original offer of one point six billion dollars for border security. 21 point three billion dollars. I wrote a book called the art of the deal. I don't think I would take an offer of one point three when you'd previously offered me one point six. Since his presidential campaign trump has repeatedly promised he would get in Mexico to pay for the wall in the end Mexico's gonna pay for the well I've just how. Today more than two years after first making that pledge molding acknowledging the money we won't come from Mexico. This is none of that is Mexico paying for the long lists SP but technically you and I both know that they did that he cannot work exactly like that Department of Homeland Security can't actually spend money from Mexico we have to get a from the treasury. And tonight more turmoil inside the White House president truck between that Defense Secretary Mattis will be out January 1 two months earlier than originally announced his deputy Patrick Shanahan will be be acting secretary. The president initially praised Mattis even though he publicly rebuked the president in his resignation letter saying quote. We cannot protect our interests without maintaining strong alliances. Sources tell ABC news the president has become increasingly angry after prominent Republicans sided with madness and it family in outside advisors encouraged him to move Mattis out now all but today the drumbeat of criticism continued. I'm devastated by this and I think that what Matt us dead was very important for our country. Because for you know some police Massa nations that we see coming out of 16100 Pennsylvania people realize they don't really matter. This one matters. All right Terry joins us now from the White House and Terry you have new reporting concerning the economy the stock market what Treasury Secretary Steve Lucien is trying to do about it. Tom a new chain called the leaders of six. Major banks after a bad week on Wall Street to reassure them in this time of volatility and make sure that they have ample funds. Tom. Terror Paul Mara with that new reporting tonight fresh terror think you.

