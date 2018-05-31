Transcript for Trump: 'I look forward' to reading letter from North Korean leader

The high stakes talks here in New York City today secretary of state Mike Pompeo hosting North Korea's former spymaster they were seen toasting one another with the Manhattan skyline right behind them. The talks ended early today but they were quick to say don't read anything into that. And what that spymaster is now bringing the president tomorrow a letter from Kim Jong moon. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz in New York. The president now we're waiting that letter from Kim Jong-un himself. Which will be delivered in person to him tomorrow at the White House by North Korea's former spy chief. Kim Yong troll. Who needed a special waiver to enter the US because he is on a sanctions list I look forward to seeing what's in the letter the letter the culmination of two days of talks between Kim young troll. And secretary of state Mike pump hail. At a dinner last night Pompeo treating the North Korean delegation to American beef and a sweeping view of Manhattan. While talking up economic prosperity the north could come to enjoy. Today another meeting at a handshake that Pompeo said showed the two countries are at a pivotal moment. As the proposed summit date approaches. Could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste but Pompeo said it will be up process. There will be tough moments there will be difficult times I've had some difficult conversations with them as well. They've given right back to me to our mission is to bridge them so that we can achieve its historic up. And so let's bring in our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz who's here with us in New York tonight and Martha we heard you are talking with a sector should Pompeo today and we were struck by his answers he kept calling this a proposed. Summit in his words are for folks keeping score at home. Is this summit on what that's exactly what I ask him why do you keep calling it a proposed summit do we know anything more. And he said frankly I don't know but we do have that letter delivered to president truck tomorrow so hopefully we will not war David and you'll be tracking it Martha thank you.

