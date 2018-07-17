Transcript for Trump: 'I have full faith in our intelligence agencies'

tonit, we have the president trying to F what had the world stage, thatoment where he was asked who he bees, Russi or hiswn U.S. Intelligenagencies. It was remarkable moment for the world to witness today, the president sat down, saying I realize there' some need for clarificatio the lights out in the middle ohestatemen the presidentaye misspoke, and he has F fai in his intelligence encies. Making light of the moment the lightsent ou also at this hour tot, comes af condemnation from blicans, Democrats, and members of the intelligence community. Jonath Karl leadi us off tonight from the white house. Reporter:ling from a torrent of criticism after his disastrous preonference helsin, president trump came before the cameras today with a carefully scripted attempt to control thmage. Let me N by saying that, once again full fai a support for America's intellence agencieav ll faith ir intelligce agencies. Whoops, thus turnedff the light. Must be T ielligence agenci. There itoe okay.you guys okay? Good. That was strange. But that's okay. Reporter: Then, he did something he almnever does clutchhis prepare remarks, he she misspokwhen he answereds question President Putin denied having any to do witthe election interference in 2016. Every U.S. Intele agency has concluded that Russia DI who doou believe My people came to me, Dan coats came to me andothers said they ink it's ra. I presidentutin, he just said it's T Russia. I will say this. I don't sey reason W it would be. Reporter: Today, a clarification. In a key ntence in my remarks, I said the word would instead of wouldn't. The sentence should have been, I don't see any reason why I wouldn'twhy it woun't be Russia. So, just to repeat it,d the word would instead of wouldn't.e sentencehould have been, don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia. I think thatbably claries things pregood by itlf Rorter: But he still did not explain he such confidence in Putin's denials. I have great confce in my inigence people, but I will tell you tt president Putin was extremely strong and we in his deal today. Orter: Tod he said he on Russian rference. But th seemed to take it back, saying it could have been others as well. I accept our intelligence counity's coluon that Russia's meddling in the 20le place. Could be other people also. There'lot of peoe there. There was no collusion at all. Reporter: That last line on collusion, the president wrote F in his ownriting. Let's get right to Karl. This is a president whoevels in looking tough on world stage. He criticize Teresa may in the alliance want the countries to pay more. And icngela Merkel, for allowgmany to become captive to Russia. If he revels in putting lead in their place, ealli why not take advantage with vladimi Putin? Reporter: Theredent believes it's absolutely essential to have a good relationip with the D's only O Maj nlear power. The president's refusal T te Putin on directlnction meddling or anything else has been Rouly criticized by members of congr congressional leaders. And the president's reversal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.