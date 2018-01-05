Transcript for Trump greets crew, passengers from deadly Southwest flight

Hero's welcome at the White House today president trump greeting southwest pilot Tami Joseph Schultz crewmembers and passengers thanking them for their quote bravery and compassion. They're 737 flying from New York to Dallas when an engine broke apart in mid air you'll remember Jennifer Riordan. Died after being sucked out of the window several passengers pulled her back inside but she did not survive. President trump calling her. A fantastic woman.

