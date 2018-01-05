Trump greets crew, passengers from deadly Southwest flight

More
Their plane was flying from New York to Dallas when the engine failed; a woman was killed.
0:23 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump greets crew, passengers from deadly Southwest flight
Hero's welcome at the White House today president trump greeting southwest pilot Tami Joseph Schultz crewmembers and passengers thanking them for their quote bravery and compassion. They're 737 flying from New York to Dallas when an engine broke apart in mid air you'll remember Jennifer Riordan. Died after being sucked out of the window several passengers pulled her back inside but she did not survive. President trump calling her. A fantastic woman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54866272,"title":"Trump greets crew, passengers from deadly Southwest flight","duration":"0:23","description":"Their plane was flying from New York to Dallas when the engine failed; a woman was killed.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-greets-crew-passengers-deadly-southwest-flight-54866272","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.