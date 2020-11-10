Transcript for Trump holds 1st public event since leaving hospital

We begin with president trump, moments ago saying he has tested negative for covid, though his doctors have not backed up that claim. It comes after the president declared he's fully recovered and now immune. Neither he or his doctors have provided evidence. The president returning to in-person campaigning this weekend, speaking from the white house balcony, taking off his mask as he stepped up to the podium. Hundreds of supporters gathered below, standing close together, nearly all wearing masks. The president releasing a new ad featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci accusing the campaign of taking his words out of context. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, president trump declaring himself free of the coronavirus. I've been tested totally negative. I'm going to be out in Florida tomorrow, working very hard. This is an election we have to win. Reporter: White house officials did not respond to questions about the claim. Dr. Sean Conley's latest letter says the president is not contagious. But he has not answered any questions about the president's condition in six days. President trump resuming in-person events. I'm feeling great. I don't know about you. How is everyone feeling? Reporter: Hundreds crowding the south lawn of the white house Saturday, standing shoulder to shoulder, many with face masks, but with no social distancing. President trump, speaking from the balcony, downplaying the virus, saying it will simply disappear. It is going to disappear. It is disappearing and the vaccines are going to help and the therapeutics are going to help a lot. Reporter: The white house would not explain the bandages seen on his hands. President trump called into fox News today making this claim -- It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows, but I'm immune. Reporter: Tweeting his doctors gave him a "Total and complete sign off." "That means I can't get it, immune, and I can't give it." Twitter slapping a warning label on the message, signaling it contains "Misleading and potentially harmful information." Our latest ABC news/"washington post" poll shows the majority of registered voters disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic and distrust what he says about it. The president now releasing ads touting his record, featuring a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci praising his administration. I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more. Reporter: Tonight, Fauci telling ABC news those comments were used without his permission and were taken out of context from March. Since then the pandemic has swept the nation, now killing more than 210,000 Americans. And the president's rival Joe Biden is accusing trump of putting more Americans at risk with his actions. His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it's having in our government is he didn't take the necessary precautions to protect himself or others. And the longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets. Rachel joins us live. The president set to resume the campaign rallies, and as early as tomorrow, he'll be back speaking before what could be a large crowd? Reporter: Yeah, that's exactly right. The president making his return to the campaign trail in Florida, holding a rally at an airport hangar tomorrow. A campaign official tells me supporters will be instructed to wear a face mask. They will be handing them out. The president is trying to make up for some lost ground. Sources tell us he's expected to be out every single day this week, but he has a lot of ground to cover. He's behind 12 points in our latest ABC news poll. Rachel, thank you.

