Transcript for Trump holds off on usual political attacks after suspected bombs found

Amid this wave of suspected bombs, president trump, as you heard a moment ago, calling for unity overnight. I want to bring in our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. And Jon, there have been calls for political leaders really in both parties to take down the temperature of the rhetoric. But when it comes to the president, this is what Sarah Sanders said today, you were listening. There's a big difference between comments made and actions taken. The idea that this is at the hands of the president is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely idiculous that it's at the hands of the president, were her words there. This call for unify from the president himself last night, how long do you suggest it will last? Reporter: Well, the president's about to embark on his most intensive period of campaigning since he himself was running. We're talking about at least ten rallies planned for the final week of the campaign. He certainly toned down the rhetoric last night in Wisconsin, but at the same time, neither the president nor any of us top advisers have said there is anything wrong at all with his rhetoric or it in any way encourages violence. And white house officials say, David, that he will continue to draw sharp distinctions with Democrats, and this morning, he issued a tweet where he had a brand new attack on the media, saying, quote, news organizations are bad and hateful beyond description. So, the bottom line here is, I would not look to the president to be toning down his rhetoric for long. Jon Karl live at the white house tonight. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.