Transcript for Trump interviewing potential candidates for Supreme Court

next supreme court justice in higher tonight. Ident trumdding some names to his original short list, calling all of his possible cices out standing, including two women now under con situation. Kyra philli with what we're learnabout those candidates. Reporter: Athe clock ticks towards his self-imposed Monday deadline, president trs list of psible supreme court nominees is expanding. We're excited aboho he's going to pick. Reporter: ABC news has learned the presidt has spok to eight candidates,t least of W was not ones original list of 25. They are really incredible people in soy different ways. Academically, in every other way. Reporter: Several candidates have for white house interviews, including judge Brett kavanaug, who sits on the court of appeals D.C. Circuit. He's aormer clerk of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. There are two women on the presidential shortlist -judge Amy coney Barrett of Indiana, and judge Joan LN of Michigan, both former clerks of the late conservive icon justice annin Scalia they're also both trump appointees to the court of appeals, recently confirmed by congress. At their joint cfirmation hearing, abortion ok center stage. I wouldund by the precedence of the supreme court. Igree with justice Larsen. Reporter: Judge C barrettperhaps getting the most attention. A former notre dame law professor, she is the mother of seven children, one with special needs and two adopted fr Haiti. Many conservatives have em her, but some Democrats have raised concerns the judge's caic faith plays an outsized role in her view of the law. When you readspeeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. Reporter: Tom, as you saw, both judge Larsen and judge coney B once said they would respect the supreme court precedent of roe vsus wade, and the B questiow is, would T be willing to overturn that precedent if they are come to theigh urt. That's the big tion. And kyra,here is also news out of the justice department tonight on affirmative action. The trump administration now encouraging comes and universiot to consider a student's race in the admission process? Reporter:right. Boom line, it's Ano reversal of obamadministration policy. The white house now suggesting colleges take a rac blind approa for admissions. The affirmativeion guidance could also to another contentious fight over thet justice, Tom. Kyrillips at the wte house tonight. , Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.