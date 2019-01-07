Transcript for Trump: Iran 'playing with fire'

president trump confronting two nuclear threats, Iran increasing its stockpiled yurl rain yum in defiance of the Iran nuclear deal, though the president pulled the U.S. Out of that deal a year ago. Today, he said Iran is, quote, playing with fire. That comes off that historic meeting with Kim Jong-un. Now a new report says the U.S. May allow North Korea to keep its nuclear weapons. Here's ABC's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: For weeks now, Iran has been building up its stockpile of nuclear material and 25ed, for the first time, it has passed the limits set in the landmark nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. The move comes a year after president trump pulled the U.S. Out of that deal. Today, he was asked if he has a message for Iran. No, no message to Iran. They know what they're doing. They know what they're playing with. And I think they're playing with fire. Reporter: The president has called for new talks, but Iran is showing no sign its leaders want to negotiate with trump. Iran, one of two nuclear challenges facing the administration. The other -- North Korea. My friend. Reporter: Over the weekend, trump becoming the first sitting U.S. President to step foot on north Korean soil. The hastily arranged meeting at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone which divides the north and south. Kim Jong-un telling Donald Trump he never expected to meet him at this place. And with that, history was made. Trump giving an open invitation to the brutal dictator to visit the white house. I would invite him right now. To the white house. Absolutely. But trump and Kim have, of course, met before. Twice. In Singapore and Hanoi. Neither meeting resulting in any process in denuclearization. Okay, Martha Raddatz joining us now from Washington. And Martha, "The New York Times" is reporting today that the trump administration has a new idea for North Korea, a nuclear freeze with no requirement to immediately get rid of the weapons it already has? Reporter: Exactly, Cecilia. But that story was promptly dismissed in a tweet from national security adviser John Bolton, calling it a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the president. Bolton adding, there should be consequences. But Cecilia, as you know, Bolton was not with the president at that meeting. He is tweeting from Mongolia. Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.