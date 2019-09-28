Trump lashes out at whistleblower, supporters in video: ‘We’re in a war’

More
He spent the day with top aides, plotting a strategy to fight a potential impeachment; he also suggested that White House officials who spoke to the whistleblower had committed treason.
2:21 | 09/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump lashes out at whistleblower, supporters in video: ‘We’re in a war’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"He spent the day with top aides, plotting a strategy to fight a potential impeachment; he also suggested that White House officials who spoke to the whistleblower had committed treason.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65913973","title":"Trump lashes out at whistleblower, supporters in video: ‘We’re in a war’","url":"/WNT/video/trump-lashes-whistleblower-supporters-video-war-65913973"}