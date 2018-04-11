Transcript for Trump makes midterm push in red states where his approval is highest

with the final sprint into one of the fiercest and most consequential midterm elections in memory. President trump storming through the south in the final days. So much riding on the line for him leaning on his midterm motivators to stop what he describes as a potential blue wave in the house while former president Barack Obama stumps hard in Gary, Indiana, a senate race in that state Democrats need to hold on to. That battle between blue and red appearing to tighten. More than 30 million Americans have already voted. At least 27 states surpassing 2014 totals, and our latest ABC news/"washington post" poll showing democratic house candidates leading Republicans by 52% to 44% among likely voters. That lead narrowing since summer and ABC white house correspondent Tara Palmeri starts us off in Tennessee at one of the president's rallies. Reporter: Tonight, the president making his final push barnstorming in critical states with his greatest hits of attacks. We overcame the Democrats' smear campaign and confirmed the newest member of the united States supreme court, justice Brett Kavanaugh. So, if you want more caravans and you want more crime, vote Democrat. It's very simple. Reporter: That caravan is still 700 miles from the border but the president is saying the migrants present an imminent threat. Because you look at what's marching up, that's an invasion. That's not -- that's an invasion. Reporter: And the trump-friendly state of Georgia, voters say immigration is their top issue. We need a wall. We need a wall. A wall. A wall. A wall. Reporter: But in today's ABC news poll, it comes after the economy and health care. Some questioning why he isn't talking more about the thriving economy. He is. He is talking about many different things that he's accomplished as president because the list is so long. Reporter: But the president says he loses the crowd on that talking point. They all say speak about the economy. Speak about the economy, but sometimes it's not as exciting to talk about the economy, right? Reporter: The president casting the election as a referendum on his leadership and pushing his base to turn up for him. Are you voting for the president, or are you voting for the candidates on the ballot? I'm really voting for the president. I want him to have some help. I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I'm what I call a trumpublican. Unlike some people, I don't just make stuff up when I'm talking. I've got facts to back me up. Reporter: Former president Obama in Illinois urging voters to vote their disapproval. They promised they were going to take on corruption in Washington. Instead, they've racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted. Tara joins us live from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Tara, we are seeing the excitement similar to what we saw before the 2016 election. Reporter: That's right, Tom. It feels like the presidential campaign all over again. In this packed stadium there are more than 10,000 people. Tomorrow the president heads back out on the road for his final stop on the campaign trail, in Indiana, Missouri and Ohio. Tom. Tara Palmeri for us tonight, Tara. Thank you.

