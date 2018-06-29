Transcript for Trump says he's narrowed Supreme Court justice list to 5 names

Was there a security breach involving the president on air force one? Was a comedian able to get through the line? Did the president think he was a senator? The president also revealing his possible picks down to the supreme court. The one question he said he probably will not ask. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: Tonight president trump reveals he narrowed his list to five names, two of them women. He said he'll announce his choice on July 9th. For millions of Americans the battle comes down to abortion. Trump has the power to forge a court that will over turn roe V. Wade. If we put another two or three justices on, that will happen. That will happen automatically in my opinion because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. Reporter: Now that the moment is upon him the president may be hedging just a bit if only for a appearances. Are you going to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on roe V. Wade? That's a big one. Probably not. They're all saying you don't do that. I'm putting conservative people on. Reporter: Soon an all out confirmation battle. In the senate Republicans have a slim one vote majority. The president already drumming up support sometimes using pressure this week going after Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota. Heidi will vote no to any pick we make for the supreme court. Reporter: Trump is also using a soft cell, a cozy white house dinner. Guests including Heidi and two other Democrats up for re-election. All three voted for the president's first supreme court pick, Neil Gorsuch. Also at that dinner two pro-choice Republican women. Roe V. Wade is an important precedent. Reporter: They will be under pressure. No question about that. President trump is in New Jersey this weekend. He says he might be interviewing potential supreme court nominees. That's right David. He said he might even add a couple namenames. He's been through this process before. He wants to make that personal assessment. He's looking not just for intellect, but toughness. Terry, a comedian claiming he called the white house posing as a senator and said he convinced them to get the president to call him back from air force one. That's right. The white house is not confirming this. We called senator Menendez called and asked why he called. It was a comedian who was able to have a conversation with president trump. The president talking about deals on immigration. Had he released information he shouldn't have, this would have been a real security brief. While they aren't confirming it, it's something that could be a problem going forward unless they clean up their. Terry Moran, thank you. We'll turn to the cell phone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.