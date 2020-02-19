Trump pardons disgraced former governor

In addition to Rod Blagojevich, the president granted clemency to Bernie Kerik, a former police commissioner and friend of Rudy Giuliani.
3:28 | 02/19/20

Trump pardons disgraced former governor

