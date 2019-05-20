Trump goes to Pennsylvania with eyes on Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg

More
The mayor brushed off the president's attacks in a Fox News town hall, bringing the crowd to its feet and causing the president to lash out on Twitter.
3:00 | 05/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump goes to Pennsylvania with eyes on Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The mayor brushed off the president's attacks in a Fox News town hall, bringing the crowd to its feet and causing the president to lash out on Twitter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63160319","title":"Trump goes to Pennsylvania with eyes on Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg","url":"/WNT/video/trump-pennsylvania-eyes-joe-biden-pete-buttigieg-63160319"}