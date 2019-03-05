Transcript for Trump says he did not tell Putin not to meddle in 2020 election during talk

President trump on the phone tonight with Vladimir Putin and after Robert Mueller found sweeping efforts by the Russians to meddle in the elections, the president is asked, did you confront Putin? How accident he resnond here is Jonathan Karl. Reporter: After his one hour conversation with Vladimir Putin today, president trump was asked if he confronted Putin about Russian election meddling. Mr. President, did you discuss the election meddling issues that came up in the Mueller report with Mr. Putin today. We discussed it, he actually, he sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that it started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse. But he knew that there was no collusion whatsoever. Reporter: But what about Russian meddling in the us election? Reporters asked again. So we had a good conversation about many different things. Okay. Did you tell him not to meddle in the next election. We didn't discuss that. Really we didn't discuss it. Reporter: Special council Robert Mueller determined Russia efforts to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump in the 2016 election were "Sweeping and systematic." The leaders of the major intelligence agencies and the president's number one ally on capitol hill have warned Putin will try to do it again in 2020. They were very involved in the 2016 election. They're coming at us again. I'd like to stop them. Reporter: But the president disagrees, telling Fox News he doesn't think Russia will target the us again. I don't believe they will be. I don't believe they will. Jon Karl, tonight after Republicans senator Lindsay graham told Mary Bruce this is done, he won't call muler to the senate. Tonight he reached tout Mueller. Reporter: Earlier this week, he was adamant that Mueller would not come before the senate judiciary committee. But today he has written a letter to Mueller saying please inform the V to the committee if he could like to talk to the attorney general. The idea that Robert Mueller almost never speaks in public would call the committee and ask to testify seems remote at best. Thank you. President trump and Vladimir Putin discusses the crisis in

