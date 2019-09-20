Transcript for Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine president in Biden probe: Report

investigate any and all claims. They hold his football future in their hands. Paula, thank you. Now to the firestorm surrounding president trump, did the president bring up Joe Biden in a phone call? Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Tonight, "The wall Street journal" is reporting the president repeatedly, eight times, pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of leading democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a phone call in July. Earlier today, the president defended that call. It was a totally appropriate conversation. It was actually a beautiful conversation. Reporter: But the president refused to say whether or not he talked about Joe Biden. On that point, did you discuss Joe Biden, his son, or his family with the leader of Ukraine? It doesn't matter what I discuss. Reporter: "The Wall Street journal" reports president trump urged the president of Ukraine to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who recently met with Ukrainian officials in Europe about investigating hunter Biden's business dealings. Last night, Giuliani at first denied asking the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden. Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden? No, I actually didn't. Reporter: Then seconds later he acknowledged he did. So, you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden. Of course I did. Reporter: In Iowa today, Joe Biden called the whole situation concerning and inappropriate. Not one single credible outlet has given any credibility to his assertions, not one single one. And so I have no comment except the president should start to be president. Reporter: The issue came to light after a whistleblower in the intelligence community sounded an alarm about a phone call between the president and a foreign leader. Today, the president dismissed the whistleblower's complaint as "A political hack job." I don't know the identity of the whistleblower, I just hear it's a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party. But I don't have any idea. Reporter: The inspector general for the director of national intelligence called the complaint "Credible" and of "Urgent concern" and wanted to share it with congress. But he was blocked by acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire and the justice department. Let's get back to Jon Karl, there's news that the white house counsel was also involved in the decision? Reporter: We're told the white house counsel's office worked with the justice department to craft the legal rational for refusing to turn over the complaint to congress. A rational that the Democrats reject. Nancy Pelosi saying that the president is stepping into a serious minefield. Also, we've heard more from Joe Biden, calling on the president to release the transcript of the conversation with the president of Ukraine. Thank you. Now to millions of people around the world taking part in

