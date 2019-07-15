Trump sends out tweets that Pelosi calls 'xenophobic'

Trump launched an attack on female minority members of Congress saying they should go back to where they came from after their visits to migrant detention centers at the U.S. border.
2:45 | 07/15/19

Transcript for Trump sends out tweets that Pelosi calls 'xenophobic'

