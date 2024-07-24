Trump shooter looked up Kennedy assassination details: FBI

A week before Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, he did a Google search for quote, “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?”, according to the FBI.

July 24, 2024

