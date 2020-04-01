Trump: Slain Iranian general ‘No. 1 terrorist … in the world’

More
The president said Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a missile strike, had been plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on U.S. diplomats and military personnel.
4:07 | 01/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Slain Iranian general 'No. 1 terrorist … in the world'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

