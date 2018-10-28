Transcript for Trump suggests it would have been better if the synagogue had protection

President trump immediately condemning the attack and in his first bullet before the cameras after this happened. He did suggest it would have been better if they had protection here at the synagogue that the results would have been better. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the president's evolving response. In his first public comments after the massacre president trump condemned what he called an act of hate but he did not mention the victims. Instead he suggested armed guards at the synagogue could have prevented the tragedy. You take a look give they had protection inside. The results would have been far better if they didn't. He was able being did do things that unfortunately should have been able to do. No mention of anti semitism until a few hours later when the president reading from a teleprompter called the attack pure evil. This was an anti Semitic act. You wouldn't think this would be possible. In this day and age. But we just don't seem to learn from the past the president said he considered canceling his political events in the wake of the massacre and at first I was thinking you know cancel. And then I said you know we can't let people change our life and change our schedules. At his next stop a rally in Illinois the president's words veered between tightly scripted sober minded words about the massacre. And classic trumpet ism that you don't sign. I better tone it down just a little bit is that okay. Okay. He closed the day out tweeting about the World Series. The president says he plans to visit Pittsburgh in the wake of the massacre. The visit that will likely happen in the coming days all of the White House hasn't said exactly when he will go David. I all right Jon Karl live over the White House tonight John thank you.

