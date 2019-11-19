Trump suggests he may testify in writing in House impeachment inquiry

More
While the president said he’d “strongly consider” the idea, he is blocking White House officials from testifying in the hearings.
3:32 | 11/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump suggests he may testify in writing in House impeachment inquiry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:32","description":"While the president said he’d “strongly consider” the idea, he is blocking White House officials from testifying in the hearings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67116744","title":"Trump suggests he may testify in writing in House impeachment inquiry","url":"/WNT/video/trump-suggests-testify-writing-house-impeachment-inquiry-67116744"}