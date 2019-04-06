Transcript for Trump supporters, protesters clash in London during his state visit

Now, to president trump's official state visit right here in the uk. The president with prime minister Theresa may today, who he once heavily criticized. What he said today now that she just has days left in power. Meantime, thousands protested and marched through the streets here. The president did not shy away from weighing in on the turmoil here in the uk, and about the protests today, he said all he saw was tremendous spirit and love. ABC's Terry Moran is with us here in London tonight. Reporter: On the streets of London today, trump supporters and thousands of anti-Trump protesters scuffled as police struggled to separate them. No trump, no kkk, no fascist usa. Reporter: There were chants and placards and that trump balloon, but when asked about it all at his press conference with prime minister Theresa may, the president simply brushed it off. I heard that there were protests. I said, where are the protests? I don't see any protests. I did see a protest today when I came, very small. Reporter: And, in fact, on this rainy day, turnout was far smaller than the 250,000 organizers promised or even the 75,000 they claimed. On this trip, the American president has made himself a major player in British politics. Weighing in again on Brexit, Britain leaving the European union, which has divided this country and sparked political chaos. I would say, yeah, I would think that it will happen, and it probably should happen. This is a great, great country, and it wants its own identity. Reporter: The president was gracious towards Theresa may, who has announced her resignation. On a previous visit to the uk, he said she was handling Brexit talks all wrong. I seem to remember the president suggested that I sue the European union, which we didn't do, we went into negotiations and we came out with a good deal. Yeah. That's not -- I would have sued, but that's okay. I would have sued and settled maybe, but you never know. She's probably a better negotiator than I am. Reporter: On this visit, every trump moment scrutinized by the British press. That dinner with the queen, and most of all, this wink from Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, after she and prince Charles had the trumps to tea. Tonight, Charles and Camilla are the president's guests at a grand dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence. And Terry Moran is with us here in London tonight. And Terry, two people who were not at that dinner, prince Harry and duchess Meghan, but president trump did reveal today that he spoke with the prince on his visit to Buckingham palace? Reporter: He did, David. In an interview with piers Morgan, the president saying prince Harry could have been about Meghan, he said, quote, she was nasty about me. It is not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't. So, there you have it.

