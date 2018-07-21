{"id":56737810,"title":"Trump takes aim at Cohen publicly for the 1st time","duration":"3:06","description":"After Trump learned that Cohen secretly recorded him while they discussed a plan to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, he tweeted Cohen's \"inconceivable\" act may be illegal. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-takes-aim-cohen-publicly-1st-time-56737810","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}