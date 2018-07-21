Trump takes aim at Cohen publicly for the 1st time

After Trump learned that Cohen secretly recorded him while they discussed a plan to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, he tweeted Cohen's "inconceivable" act may be illegal.
3:06 | 07/21/18

