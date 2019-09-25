Transcript for Trump never talked to AG Barr, DOJ says

And in that call, as we've reported here, the president said, "I would like to have my attorney general call you" in talking to the Ukrainian president. But tonight, the department of justice saying attorney general William Barr had not spoken to president trump about this and that he has not been in touch with anyone in Ukraine. But tonight, so many questions, including the whistle-blower's complaint. We now know it was referred to the justice department's criminal division, but did they investigate? ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas at the justice department. Reporter: Just as the white house was releasing that transcript of the president's call, the department of justice laying out what the attorney general knew and when he knew it, bluntly saying Barr never spoke to the president about Ukraine investigating former vice president Biden or his son. During that call, president trump repeatedly suggested Barr work with Rudy Giuliani on a Biden investigation, saying, "I will ask him to call you along with the attorney general." Today, the justice department noting Barr learned of the call weeks later and was not involved, saying, "The attorney general has not communicated with Ukraine nor has he discussed this matter or anything related to Ukraine with Rudy Giuliani." And tonight, congressional Democrats are questioning Barr's Independence and suggesting a coverup. You can see why they have worked so hard to deprive our committee of the whistle-blower complaint. Reporter: Democrats have new questions about whether the attorney general played a role in the justice department's decision to not pursue a criminal investigation of the president. House judiciary Jerry Nadler says the president, quote, dragged Barr into this mess, and now the A.G. Must recuse himself. But justice department officials scoffed at the notion today, saying this was done by the book with Barr aware but playing no role, David. Pierre Thomas with us tonight, as well. Pierre, thank you. Want to bring in Dan Abrams with us tonight. We have heard this over and over again, from the president and his team over the last 24 hours, that there was no quid pro quo here, that the president never talked about the hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. Military aid when he was talking about investigating Joe Biden. But you have said, the pressure does not need to be that explicit here. That's right, David. As a legal matter, you don't need a quid pro quo. You just need to be able to prove the person knowingly solicited something of value from a foreign national to try to influence the 2020 election. But that kind of case is hard to prove and win, but the technical legal question isn't the most important one tonight. The real question is the political one. Sure, it would be a stronger case against the president if there had been a specific statement or demand that linked dollars to help, B in the criminal law and in the impeachment process, a court, or in this case, the congress, can certainly read between the lines. David? All right, our legal analyst Dan Abrams with us tonight, as Dan, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.