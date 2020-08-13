Transcript for Trump’s battle with Postal Service may affect vote by mail

Now, to president trump's bold admission, that he wants to block new funding if the U.S. Post office to help with expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic. Joe Biden saying the president is trying to discredit the election and the stance the biden/harris ticket is taking on the coronavirus, their call for everyone to wear a mask. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: President trump today bluntly admitted he wants to block billions of dollars from the post office to try and prevent Democrats from expanding mail-in voting during the pandemic. They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting. They just can't have it. Reporter: Trump acknowledged without the money, the postal service will not be equipped to handle the expected surge in mail-in voting. He has claimed without evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud. But he's also admitted he thinks expanding mail-in voting will hurt Republicans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi today accused trump of putting his own political interests ahead of voters' health. The president is afraid of the American people. He's been afraid for awhile. He knows that on the legit, it would be hard for him to win, so, he wants to put obstacles up. Reporter: Joe Biden's campaign says the president is sabotaging the postal service. Pure trump. He doesn't want an election. Reporter: Biden putting the pandemic center stage. Casting themselves as the team that can tackle this virus. The vice president has been saying since the beginning of this pandemic it should be the public health professionals that are leading policy in our country to address this lethal pandemic. Reporter: Biden is now calling on all governors to impose an immediate mask mandate. Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum. Every governor should mandate, every governor should mandate, mandatory mask-wearing. Reporter: He says it would save thousands of lives and is just the right thing to do. This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing. Reporter: Late today, the president responding. Biden's approach is regress I, it's anti-scientific and it's very defeatist, but it would be very bad for our country. While Joe Biden has been playing politics from the sidelines, he has no clue. All right, Mary Bruce joins us now from Washington, and Mary, the president himself has voted by mail and today, even some top Republicans saying the post office needs that money. Reporter: Tom, Susan Collins, a vulnerable Republican, says she disagrees strongly with trump on this issue. And tonight, the president's position is a bit unclear. He seemed to suggest to reporters just now that he would be willing to negotiate and fund the postal service, but just as a lower amount. Tom? Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.