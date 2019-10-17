Transcript for Trump’s Doral resort to host G-7 summit

scrutiny, the white house announcing today that the next 2k3w7 meeting with world leaders will be at the president's own golf resort. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran. Reporter: It was a major announcement and a major promotion for the president's is brand, straight from the white house podium. White house chief of staff Mick Mulvaney revealing that next year's g7 summit will be at the trump national Doral, the president's resort near meaning world leaders, their staff and security will all be paying the trump family when they check out. It's not the only place. It's the best place. Reporter: Mulvaney said staffers start with a dozen or so potential summit sites and that it was trump himself who proposed the Doral. We sat around one night, we were back in the dining room going over with a couple of our advance team, we had the list and he goes, what about Doral. That's not the craziest idea. It makes perfect sense. Reporter: The Doral is the an 800-acre resort. It's reportedly struggled to be profitable. The president made a personal pitch at the last 2k3w7 summit in France in August. With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It's like -- it's like such a natural. Reporter: Mulvaney claims the Doral summit will save millions of dollars. He's not making any money off of this, just like he's not making any money from working here. Reporter: But the decision has ethics watchdogs, Democrats, has and even some Republicans outraged. House judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler calling the move -- at among the most brazen examples yet of the president's corruption." Mick Mulvaney claimed the president isn't going to make any money, but the white house offering no explanation of that, saying dollar figures might be released afterwards. And he also noted when asked if this is a branding opportunity for the president, Donald Trump's brand is probably strong enough. Terry, thank you.

