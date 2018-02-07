Transcript for Trump's former lawyer says his family has his 'first loyalty'

Noo the ABC news exclusive, George Stephanopoulos one-on-one with president trump's former long-time personal attorney,ichael Cohen. The president'so-called fixer, who once said, "I will do anything to protect Mr. Trump," now telling George he will put country andily first. Cohen under intense pressure sincthe FBI raided his home and office, perhaps signaling his willingness to cooperate wiederal prosecutors. Here's ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Orter: He is the lawyer and fixer who once vowed to take let for his most famous client. I wl do anything to protect Mr. Trump. I'm obviouy very loyal and very dedicated to Mr. Trump. Reporte but when I sat down with Michael Cohen in New York this weekend, it was clear something hachanged. Federaprosecutors are breathing down his neck, and when I asked Cohen what he'll do they offer him leniency in return for information on president trump, he was emphatic. "My wife, my daughter and my son have my firstloyalty," he said "And they always will. I put family and country first." Three times I pressed him, and three times his answer was the same. "Family first." Mr. President, is Michael Cohen going to flip, will Michael Cohen flip? Thaou very much. Reporter: Ithe oval office today, president trump ignored questions. In the past, he predicted Cohen won't turn against him, tweeting, "M people will flip in the government lets them out of trouble. Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that." But now Cohen is sending a clear signal to thpresident, prosecutors and the country. "I will not be a punching as part of anyone's defense strategy," he told me. Am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way." Hen is under investigation the U.S. Attorney forhe southern district of New York for possible bank and wire fraud. Prosecutors are digging into his $130,000 hush ent to porn star stormy Danis. The president claito know nothing about it. You have to ask Michael Cohen. Michaemy attorney, and you'll have to ask Michael. Reporter: And in the past, Cohen insisted he acted on his own initiave. But now, when I asked if the president directed him to pay off the porn star, Cohen hedged, Teing me, "I want to answer. One day I will answer. T for now, I can'tment further on advice of my counsel." In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's home and office, szing documents and more than a doz phones and electronic device I just heard that they broke into the office of one of mysonal attorneys, a good N, and it's a disgraceful situation. Reporter: But Cohen told me he doesn't agree with "Those who demonize or vilify the FBI adding"the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service D as they left, we shook hands." Cohen also refused to criticize special counsel rob Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling and possible collusion with the trump campaign. It's a witchhunt. That's all it is. It's a total witch hunt. The entire thing H been a witch hunt. Reporter: Cohold me, "I don't lik the term witch hunt." And he H worlds about that infaus trump tower meeting when don Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul manafortitting down with a ran lawye they were told had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Hen calls the meeting "A mistake" and "An example of poor judgment." But when I asked him if Donald Trump knewbout the meeting in advance, Cohen would only tell me T "I can't comment under advice of M counsel." Eorge, the question tonight, why is Michael Cohen speaking out? Is he trying to send a message? Reporter: Definitely. Sending message, as I said, to prosecutors, to the president tohe country, but Tom, I also think it's Dee personal for Michael co he's been taking lot of hits out there from allies of president trump, in the press, in the public. He wanted to tell his story. He wanted tend a signal that he's becoming H own man and ultimately, wants to work for what he calls resolution T this matter. Now, we do want to mention, Michael Cohen has not been charged with anything, but he has changed his lawyer, which is very significant. Reporter: For two reasons. Number who that lawyer is. York. He washe head O the criminal division there. He knows these pcutors well secondly, and this isvery, very significant, when Petrillo formally comes onboard, that will mark T end of the joint defense agreement that Michael Cohen's lawyers have had with president trump and H ateys andheirs attos to share information and strategies. Once he comesonboard, that agreemt is going to be over. That mea the sides could be in a adversarial position. George Stephanopoulos with that exclusive interview Toni George, thank you. Next tonight, news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.