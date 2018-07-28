Trump's legal team firing warning shot to his former lawyer

More
Rudy Giuliani said the legal team has hired audio experts to analyze secret recordings Cohen made of Trump 2 months before the election.
2:44 | 07/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's legal team firing warning shot to his former lawyer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56890812,"title":"Trump's legal team firing warning shot to his former lawyer","duration":"2:44","description":"Rudy Giuliani said the legal team has hired audio experts to analyze secret recordings Cohen made of Trump 2 months before the election.","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-legal-team-firing-warning-shot-lawyer-56890812","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.