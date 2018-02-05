Transcript for Trump's former long-time doctor's new claim

tonight to the stunning claim about president trump's medical examine during the campaign. You'll remember he declared he would be the healthiest person ever elected. His physician at the time, Dr. Harold Bornstein, now saying that glowing report, was dictated by Donald Trump himself. Here's ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas. Reporter: Doctor, can you tell us, did the president dictate that letter to you? Tonight, president trump's former New York doctor refusing to answer questions after claiming this letter he put out during the campaign calling trump's health astonishingly excellent, declaring trump would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency, came straight from trump himself. He wrote it himself and me, from where I come from, the end of it was just black humor. It wasn't meant to be a serious comment. Reporter: When Dr. Harold Bornstein released the letter, some were quick to note the doctor seemed to echo trump himself, and it's not the only time one of president trump's doctors has sounded like his patient. When trump released Dr. Bornstein's letter, the then-candidate wrote, "I am fortunate to have been blessed with great genes." Dr. Ronny Jackson, who until days ago served as the president's personal physician, used that same phrase, "Great genes," when discussing his physical. Some people have, you know, just great genes. You know, I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old, I don't know. Reporter: The president nominated Jackson to run the V.A., but amid reports of heavy drinking on the job and giving out prescription sleep AIDS, Jackson withdrew. Jackson is now facing an inquiry by the Pentagon. As for dr.bornstein, he also claims his office was raided by trump staffers who were seizing the president's medical records. Now, a spokesperson for a trump organization lawyer who was here when it went down, says that the handoff was cordial, peaceful and it was polite, and that Dr. Bornstein voluntarily handed over those documents. David? All right, Tom llamas with us again tonight. Tom, thank you.

