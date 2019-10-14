Transcript for Trump’s former Russia adviser to testify in impeachment inquiry

testifying behind closed doors today and then all eyes on the U.S. Ambassador to the eu later this week, who was exchanging those text messages with another diplomat about the hundreds of millions in U.S. Aid to Ukraine being withheld. What he's now expected to reveal about a conversation with president trump and then that text message that mentioned "No quid pro quo." Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: Arriving on capitol hill today, the first white house official to testify in this impeachment inquiry, president trump's former Russia adviser, Fiona hill. Lawmakers planned to press her on the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. And the role of his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who led that effort. The arrows continue to point in just one direction, which is that a crime was committed. Reporter: On Thursday, lawmakers will hear from the president's ambassador to the eu, Gordon sondland. A former trump megadonor, sondland worked with Giuliani behind the scenes to carry out trump's wishes in Ukraine, a country that isn't even in the eu. He's also defended the president against accusations trump was withholding nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, until they agreed to investigate Biden. In text messages turned over to house investigators, America's top diplomat in Ukraine, bill Taylor, writes, "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." Sondland responds, "The president has been crystal clear. No quid pro quos of any kind." But according to "The Washington post," sondland is expected to tell congress that response was essentially dictated by the president. That he'd spoken with trump before replying to Taylor's text, and doesn't know whether or not the president was telling the truth. Trump has cited ambassador sondland's text to clear himself. The text message that I saw from ambassador sondland, who is highly respected, was, there's no quid pro quo. He said that. Mary Bruce with us live up on the hill tonight. And Mary, president trump and Rudy Giuliani were, of course, pushing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, hunter, and now we know that hunter Biden has given an exclusive interview to our Amy robach? Reporter: And David, in that interview, he is talking about this issue and much more. Hunter Biden over the weekend announced that he is stepping down from the board of a chinese-backed equity firm and he is committing not to work with any foreign entity if his father is elected president. David? Mary Bruce, thank you. And again, hunter Biden with our Amy robach,st thing in the morning on "Gma" and again tomorrow night right here on "World news tonight."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.