Transcript for Trumps says he's taking hydroxycloroquine

Good evening. It's great to have you with us as we begin another week together. As America begins the slow and challenging task of reopening. But it was the president who late today surprised reporters when he said he's been taking hydroxychloroquine for a week and a half. He said he asked a white house doctor who approved it. And the president saying it is but it led to immediate questions about why he's taking it, with the fda warning. It comes as the country marks another grim milestone. More than 90,000 American lives lost, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases. As the country slowly reopens, the challenges are immediate. How do you contain crowds and keep them social distancing? In New York City, park police using a banner to encourage social distancing. And in Michigan, workers returning to factories. Some saying they should not be going back yet, others saying it's the risk you have to take to get a paycheck. And promising news on a vaccine, but the headline when late today the president saying he's been taking hydroxychloroquine for more than a week. We begin with Jonathan Karl. Reporter: The announcement came out of the blue, in response to a totally unrelated question, the president announcing he's been taken the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine. A lot of good things have come out about hydroxy. I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it? I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories. If it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it. Reporter: For some two months, the president has been promotinghydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, as a treatment for coronavirus. Just last month, the fda warned about using it because it could cause heart problems. Did the white house doctor recommend that? No, I asked him, and he said, yeah, if you'd like it. I said, yeah, I'd like it. Reporter: The president said he's taking it as a preventive, not because he's tested positive or has any symptoms. Can you explain why you think it has a preventive effect? I get a lot of calls about it. And the expression is, what do you have to lose? Reporter: And the president getting a surprise of his own from attorney general William Barr. Obamagate, it's been going on for a long time. Reporter: But today the attorney general announced he doesn't expect to have a criminal investigation of former president Obama or former vice president Biden. The attorney general position will not be used for partisan political ends, and this is especially true for the upcoming elections in November. Reporter: What do you think of Mr. Barr's statements? It's just the continuation of a double standard. I'm surprised by it. Reporter: President Obama's statement, with thinly veiled comments. This pandemic has torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing. A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge. I think he was an incompetent president. That was the reaction to president Obama from president trump. And Jon, I want to get back to the news that the president has been touting hydroxychloroquine for more than two months now. Have you learned anything more about what prompted him to start taking it now? Reporter: No direct answer from the white house. But he said he's been taking it for about a week and a half. That means he began taking it just days or perhaps the day after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus and also the vice president's press secretary. A lot of people going back to check the timeline. Jon Karl, among them. Thanks, Jon. And what should people at home who are worried about the virus make of this? I want to bring in Dr. Jen Ashton. What has the fda been warning about this drug, and what would you say to patients who ask you about the drug? There are numerous clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine and prevention. They're recruiting patients right now. But according to the fda, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe or effective for treating or preventing covid-19. In keeping with evidence-based medicine, there's no data to support its use for prevention. Jen, thank you. In the meantime, we're going to turn to the promising news in

