Turpin sisters detail the escape from their abusive parents

In 2018, Jordan Turpin crawled out a window to alert authorities that her parents, David and Louise Turpin, were abusing her and her 12 siblings, including chaining the children to their beds.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live