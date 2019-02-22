Transcript for Turpins plead guilty in California torture case

We are going to turn to the guilty plea of Charles and Louise turpin, arrested year ago when one of their children escaped. Here, what we knew know. Here is Luis Carr. Reporter: Louise turpin wiping away tears as she and her husband David plead guilty to torturing and abusing 12 of their children. This is among the worst and most aggravated child abuse cases I have ever seen. Reporter: The turpins keeping their children in complete isolation, starving them, forcing them to live in filthy, dungeon-like conditions for years. Police arrested the couple one year ago after their 17-year-old daughter managed to escape and call 911, telling police, "My parents are abusive. They abuse us, and my two little sisters right now are chained up." The children, who range from 3 to 30, would have been forced to testify if the case went to trial. It was terrifying to them to think they would have to testify at trial, which would be a public spectacle. Reporter: Attorneys say those children are relieved and looking forward to moving on. They have a zest for life and huge smiles. I'm optimistic for them and I think that's how they feel about their future. Reporter: The turpins face life behind bars with the possibility of parole after 25 years. They'll be sentenced in April. David? Will Zar, you.

