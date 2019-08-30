Transcript for Tyler Skaggs died by suffocation after ingesting alcohol, opioids

in the sudden death of Tyler Skaggs. The report saying he died of an accidental overdose. Here's Adrian Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a Texas medical examiner revealing the cause of death for major league baseball's Tyler Skaggs. A toxicology report showing the young Los Angeles angels pitcher suffocated after ingesting a mix of alcohol and the opioids oxycodone and fentanyl. The death was ruled an accident. Skaggs' sudden death in July stunned the league and baseball fans. The 27-year-old newlywed was found dead in his Dallas hotel room the same day the team was set to play the Texas rangers. A possible death investigation. Reporter: His family tonight demanding answers saying in a statement -- "We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them." Tom, the angels tonight saying they are deeply saddened to learn what caused skagg's tragic death. Thank you.

