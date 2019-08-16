Tyson recalls more than 39,000 pounds of chicken

Tyson issued a voluntary recall of its Weaver brand frozen chicken patties over concerns they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."
0:15 | 08/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tyson recalls more than 39,000 pounds of chicken
At a consumer alert tonight involving a popular brand of chicken patties. Tyson Foods issued a voluntary recall for more than 39000. Pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties over concerns they may be contaminated with quote extreme he is materials there's more information on our web site.

