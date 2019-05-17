Transcript for Uber, Lyft speak out after report shows drivers causing price surges

We turn next to outrage after Uber and Lyft drivers admitted to turning off their app to surge pricing would kick in. Arielle reshef on where it happened. Reporter: Two minutes. It's still going up! Reporter: That's all it took for Uber and Lyft drivers at Reagan national airport in D.C. To make ride prices surge. Don't go on yet! You up? Reporter: Our affiliate WJLA was there as one man coordinated with fellow drivers when to shut off and on their apps. Go go go go. Reporter: Tricking the system into thinking there are no drivers nearby -- waiting until prices rose an additional $13. They go surge, $10, $12, sometimes $19. Reporter: Those skyrocketing fares passed on to unsuspecting passengers. The drivers claim they are regretfully doing it to offset painfully low wages across the country drivers have been protesting even striking against what they see as declining work conditions. Tonight Uber telling ABC news -- this behavior is neither widespread or permissible. Lyft saying these allegations of "Fraudulent behavior" could lead to drivers being banned from the app. David, experts say you can avoid surge pricing by comparing ridesharing apps. Some of them send offers when think you may have shifted to another company. David. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.