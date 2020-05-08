UConn cancels 2020 season as NCAA issues scholarship protections

UConn is the first FBS D1 college football program to cancel its season due to coronavirus and the NCAA said all student-athlete scholarships will be honored even if they opt out.
0:13 | 08/05/20

