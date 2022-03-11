Ukraine claims its forces have ‘liberated’ key suburb around Kyiv

The U.S. has not confirmed the claim, but the Russians have been bombarding the Kyiv suburb, Irpin, for weeks. In the east, the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces released a new video.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live