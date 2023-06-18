Ukraine strikes at least a dozen Russian ammo depots

Explosions ripped through at least a dozen Russian ammunition and weapons depots this weekend, as needs grow for food and medicine in areas affected by the Kakhovka dam attack.

June 18, 2023

