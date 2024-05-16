Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks out amid Russian assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells ABC News about the latest Russian offensive, "The situation is very serious. We cannot afford to lose Kharkiv."

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live